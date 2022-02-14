The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $95.01 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $91.96 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.31.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total transaction of $4,528,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

