The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

