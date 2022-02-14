The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.27. 119,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

