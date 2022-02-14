The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,817.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honest stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.84. 1,333,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.12. Honest has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

