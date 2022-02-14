The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

HAIN opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

