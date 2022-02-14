The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

