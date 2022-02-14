The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.