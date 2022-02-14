TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

