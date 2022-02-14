Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

