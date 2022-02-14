Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

