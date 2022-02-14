Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.51

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

