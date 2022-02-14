Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $113.55

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.55 and last traded at $113.55, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Temenos alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.84.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.