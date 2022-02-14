TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.21.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.