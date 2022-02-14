TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 223,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

