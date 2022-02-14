TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
