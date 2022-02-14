TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.11 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

