Telcoin (TEL) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $436.84 million and $3.77 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

