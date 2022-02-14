TD Securities Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

