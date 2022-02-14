TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About TCF Financial
TCF Financial Corporation is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with $48 billionin total assets at Sept. 30, 2020 and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.
