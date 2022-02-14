Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 395,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

