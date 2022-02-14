Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.48 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.