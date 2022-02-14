Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.
Shares of TTWO opened at $171.48 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.