Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton Sells 2,265 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sysco stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
