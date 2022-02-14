Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton Sells 2,265 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sysco stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

