Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. 64,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

