S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.16 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,985. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

