SVB Leerink Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $155.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

