Susquehanna Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

