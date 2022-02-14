Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $43.50 on Monday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Sunoco alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.