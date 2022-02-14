Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $354.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

