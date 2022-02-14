Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $13.37.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
