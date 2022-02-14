Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 286.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $24.87 on Monday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

