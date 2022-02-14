Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stratex Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

