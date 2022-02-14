Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Stratex Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
