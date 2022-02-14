StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GASS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.29.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

