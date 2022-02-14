StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
