StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NATH stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth $603,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

