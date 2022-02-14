StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $4,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

