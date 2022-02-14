StockNews.com Downgrades Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $316,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

