StockNews.com Downgrades AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.