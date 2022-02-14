StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SDPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

