StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 44,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.