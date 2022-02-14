StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 44,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

