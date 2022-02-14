StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

