StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global lifted their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,000. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

