StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACRX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,621. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.