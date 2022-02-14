Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.01 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

