Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

STLJF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

