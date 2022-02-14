Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,773 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 78,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.24. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.