Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.01 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Equity beats Positron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

