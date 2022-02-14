Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,172. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

