SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $126.00 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

