Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $21.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

