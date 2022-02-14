Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

