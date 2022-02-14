Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 351,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.