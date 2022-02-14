Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

